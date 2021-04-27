Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 5.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 113,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

