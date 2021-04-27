Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,377,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.35.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

