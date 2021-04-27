Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $20.76. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 140,530 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

