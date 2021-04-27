Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$36.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.08.
IMO traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.92. 363,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.52. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of -12.61.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
