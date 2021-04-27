Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$36.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.08.

IMO traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.92. 363,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.52. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of -12.61.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

