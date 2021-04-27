Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0806 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $322,962.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

