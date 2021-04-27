Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.