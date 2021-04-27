Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $164,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

