Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.