India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 740,512 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%.

In other India Globalization Capital news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

