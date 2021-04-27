Indorse Token (IND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $441.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

