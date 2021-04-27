INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €35.20 ($41.41) and last traded at €35.40 ($41.65). Approximately 7,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.70 ($42.00).

INH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.55 and its 200 day moving average is €32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

