Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 9,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,564. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.