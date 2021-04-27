Ingredion (INGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

