Ink Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

