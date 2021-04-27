INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 144.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

