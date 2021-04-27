Innospec (IOSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOSP opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

