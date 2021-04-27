Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading Down 3.3%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 1,151,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,336,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

