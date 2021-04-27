INO COIN Trading Down 22.8% This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $826.17 million and approximately $141,278.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00008343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

