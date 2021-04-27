Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -709.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

