Inovalon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,386% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

