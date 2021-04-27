Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.13. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 14,206,886 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.