InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 14,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 269.03%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.