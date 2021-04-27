Insider Buying: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Purchases 13,900 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 99,600 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 192,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.