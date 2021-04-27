Insider Buying: NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Eric I. Richman purchased 5,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NBSE traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 13,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

