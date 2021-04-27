Insider Buying: NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,993,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,600,246.88.

NV Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,168. The firm has a market cap of C$16.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. NV Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

