Insider Buying: NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,993,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,600,246.88.
NV Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,168. The firm has a market cap of C$16.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. NV Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.
NV Gold Company Profile
