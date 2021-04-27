Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys 3,490 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSPG opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.28. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

