Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 509 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $17,321.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,864.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

8X8 stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 29,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

