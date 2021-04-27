Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 950 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 54 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,810.08.

On Thursday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 420 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $13,679.40.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 29,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

