Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $111.62. 2,190,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,494. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

