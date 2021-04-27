Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. 24,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $20,729,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

