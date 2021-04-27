Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $174,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,670. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

