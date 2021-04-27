Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,851. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

