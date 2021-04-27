Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 3,455 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAND stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,851. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

