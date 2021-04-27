Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells 227,615 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,956. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

EAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

