Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Sells 21,963 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall Mohr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $861.38. The stock had a trading volume of 506,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,333. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.96 and its 200 day moving average is $760.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

