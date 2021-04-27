Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO Sells $2,549,717.25 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.86. 55,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

