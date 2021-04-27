Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 20,729 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $27.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

