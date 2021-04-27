Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

MRNA stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

