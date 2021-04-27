Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 364,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,721. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.