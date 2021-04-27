Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 18,184 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 476,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,328. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

