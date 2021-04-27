Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bevin Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $255.65. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

