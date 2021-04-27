Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 5,146 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $291,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORF traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

