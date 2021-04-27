Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Sells 700,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 9,259,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.