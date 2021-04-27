Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 265,000 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 1,218,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

