Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Sells 38,960 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 1,172,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

