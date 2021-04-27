Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $147.77. 11,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

