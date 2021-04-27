Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$259,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,778.40.

Shares of TSE SEA traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.48. 76,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,154. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.54. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.98 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.13.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

