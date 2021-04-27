Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,537. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.