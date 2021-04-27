Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.67, for a total transaction of $21,567.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VeriSign stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.05. The stock had a trading volume of 724,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

