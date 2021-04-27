Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Sells 43,750 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 1,618,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,186. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

